Get ready to party.

The new trailer of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is finally out.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” revolves around a charming thief attempting a daring robbery with a group of odd adventurers to steal a priceless artefact, but things go horribly wrong when they cross paths with the wrong people. In a funny and action-packed adventure, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” takes the expansive world and playful spirit of the renowned roleplaying game to the big screen.

Watch the trailer here:

The film has a star-studded swords-and-sorcery sitcom that will probably garner a lot of chuckles and bring back fond memories of simpler times while planning a game night.

The film which is directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Justice Smith among others. Learn about all the D&D spells and creatures packed in the new trailer.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” opens in theatres on March 31.