Doja Cat’s new look is setting screens ablaze.

The “Boss Bitch” singer stole the limelight at the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 Schiaparelli show, dressed in Daniel Roseberry’s Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dame Pat McGrath provided Doja Cat with a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knit skirt, lacquered wooden beads, and 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals.

Doja Cat at Paris Fashion Week. — Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

According to reports, Dante’s “Inferno,” a 14th-century epic poem, served as the inspiration for Schiaparelli’s designs for this season, as well as Doja’s appearance.

McGrath shared Doja’s look on social media via a video, writing: “Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”

Fans have showered their love on the video. One fan commented: “Speechless!!” while the other wrote: “Absolutely magical.”