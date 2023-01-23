Doja Cat’s new look is setting screens ablaze.
The “Boss Bitch” singer stole the limelight at the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 Schiaparelli show, dressed in Daniel Roseberry’s Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
READ MORE: Doja Cat Changes Twitter Name To ‘Fart’ After Asking Elon Musk For Help
Dame Pat McGrath provided Doja Cat with a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knit skirt, lacquered wooden beads, and 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals.
According to reports, Dante’s “Inferno,” a 14th-century epic poem, served as the inspiration for Schiaparelli’s designs for this season, as well as Doja’s appearance.
McGrath shared Doja’s look on social media via a video, writing: “Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”
Fans have showered their love on the video. One fan commented: “Speechless!!” while the other wrote: “Absolutely magical.”