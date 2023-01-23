Shailene Woodley is getting candid about her recent breakup with Aaron Rodgers, which she calls “the darkest, hardest time in my life.”

The 31-year-old actress recently covered Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine, sharing what it was like to break up with 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The actress went through the breakup while filming her latest series, “Three Women.”

The “Big Little Lies” star shined in the photoshoot, going topless underneath a long black trenchcoat, which she paired with a denim skirt and knee-high black leather boots.

The couple reportedly split after two years together in February 2022 while she filmed the adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times bestseller.

Woodley explained how much of a challenge the time in her life was: ‘It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was s***ty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.

Ultimately, Woodley expressed the catharsis of releasing her emotions into her character.

“I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character.”