Could some familiar faces return to a galaxy far, far away?

Both Daisy Ridley and Emilia Clarke are at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and both have been asked about whether they would be interested in returning to the “Star Wars” franchise.

Ridley, who is starring int he new indie drama “Sometimes I Feel Like Dying”, seemed interested in returning to the series that made her a star with “The Force Awakens”.

“I mean, I’m open to a phone call. I’m looking for employment!” she told IMDb.

Talking to The Wrap about the various “Star Wars” TV series on Disney+, Ridley said, “I haven’t watched all of them, but it’s just because of timing and stuff like that. But yeah, I mean the work everyone’s doing is amazing. I worked with Pedro Pascal and I was like, “This is really cool; he’s The Mandalorian.” I still find it all very exciting.”

Clarke, who starred in “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, was asked by IndieWire about whether there were plans for a follow-up, but seemed to shut down the idea, though she has no problems with acting in big blockbusters.

“I mean… no,” she laughed at first, before adding: “That would be lovely, that would be very nice. I’m genuinely having a wicked time on Marvel, though, they’re absolutely brilliant.”

The former “Game of Thrones” star is starring in the new sci-fi romantic comedy, “The Pod Generation”.

“The Rise of Skywalker” was the last “Star Wars” film to hit theatres, back in 2019. A number of potential films in the franchise are currently in development, including movies by Taika Waititi, Damon Lindelof and more.