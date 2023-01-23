Click to share this via email

Hilary Swank is giving major prenatal goals, mommies-to-be, take notes.

The actress, who will welcome twins in April, worked out hard at the gym and gave us “#fitnessfriday” goals. Swank is seen performing in full swing and is all smiles while working out.

“Me and Da Babes workin’ out Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” Swank captioned the video.

One user commented: “You perfect human,” while other wrote: “Badass mama!”

Swank tied the knot with Philip Schneider in 2018. On Christmas Swank shared a beautiful pregnancy update.

She captioned the cute picture: “We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!!”

Swank gained notoriety for her roles as a transgender guy named Brandon Teena in Kimberly Peirce’s “Boys Don’t Cry” and as an ambitious boxer named Maggie Fitzgerald in Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby.”