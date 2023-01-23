Click to share this via email

Drake teased a new project on Saturday while performing his first-ever show at the iconic Apollo Theatre in Harlem.

While closing up his set, the “Her Loss” rapper thanked fans for all of the ongoing success thus far in his career.

Drake says we could see another project this year 👀 “We might get bored and make another one…” pic.twitter.com/EAVLbTpzr4 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

“I hope I can strike up more emotions for you,” the rapper said while thanking his fans before teasing a new project.

“Maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one. Who knows,” the “Rich Flex” rapper casually teased while the crowd erupted with cheers.

Though he may have said the statement only to hype the crowd up, Drake released “Honestly, Nevermind” and “Her Loss” with 21 Savage to most fans’ unexpected surprise last year.

21 Savage and Dipset also joined Drake during the performance, where they performed singles like “Rich Flex”, “Broke Boys,” and “Jimmy Cooks” with the rapper.

Drake brought out Dipset 🦅🗽 pic.twitter.com/aNrW4ZPGpp — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) January 22, 2023

Drake will return to the Apollo on Sunday, Jan. 29 to make up for dates that were pushed back twice last year.