Britney Spears is reportedly selling her $11.8 million Calabasas home.

The singer bought the mansion with husband Sam Asghari last year, but has already decided to move on, TMZ reported.

The website stated Spears, who is selling the house for $12 million, has been showing the property off-market over the past week.

The lavish pad is reportedly “way too exposed” for the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker, with TMZ adding that she “didn’t put any money toward renovations inside or out on the 1.6-acre lot.”

Spears purchased the home, which is apparently being sold by Bryce Pennel at Compass, around the same time as she tied the knot with Asghari in June 2022.

Spears reportedly “just didn’t fall in love” with the place and decided to move out.

TMZ claimed the couple are now looking to move back to the Thousand Oaks mansion Spears bought back in 2015.