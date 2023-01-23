Fans are up in arms over Beyoncé’s return to the stage.

Over the weekend, the pop superstar headlined a private concert at the opening of luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, for which she was reportedly paid $24 million, according to the BBC.

Even with a no-phones policy at the 1,500 seat concert, plenty of footage from the show ended up on social media.

The concert was Beyoncé’s first in over 4 years, which had many fans excited, but also drew sharp criticism for her choice of venue.

Much of the criticism centred on Dubai’s strict laws against LGBTQ people and same-sex relationships, with many posing out how Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance, was celebrated for honouring and taking inspiration from the queer community and LGBTQ icons.

Some defended the performance, noting that it was not related to Dubai itself, but simply a private gig for the opening of the hotel.

Others noted that Beyoncé did not actually perform any songs from Renaissance.

Many simply celebrated the concert itself, including Beyoncé performing “Naughty Girl (Punjabi MC Mix)”.

