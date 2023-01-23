Zoe Saldaña is ruling at the box office.

Zoe Saldana has become the only performer to star in four different films that have reached the $2 billion box office milestone.

Her recent film “Avatar: The Way of Water” just surpassed the $2 billion mark at the global box office and her other films include “Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

All these Hollywood blockbusters grossed more than $2 billion.

Of starring in all these superhit films, Saldana said: “I feel grateful and like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much so that we get a chance to come back again and come back another time. If anything, I’ve reaped all the benefits of that, I’ve gained friends. I still have mentors that I call and I lean into.”

Saldana portrays the blue-skinned Neytiri in the “Avatar” films, whereas in the Marvel films she portrays the green-skinned Gamora.