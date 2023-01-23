Click to share this via email

After surviving the “White Lotus” season 2, Mia and Lucia have moved on to their latest endeavour.

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò are the cover models for SKIMS’ Valentine’s Day lingerie launch.

The pair’s friendship still looks stronger than ever as they posed together in a series of sensual photos uploaded to founder Kim Kardashian’s Instagram.

Mia and Lucia must have also stolen the hearts of Kardashian, as she exclaimed that she “had” to have “my girls” featured in her latest SKIMS campaign.

The beauty empire mogul captioned the post: “I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls!”

Tabasco and Grannò flaunted their phenomenal figures in various pink lace lingerie, showing that their “White Lotus” sisterhood never ended.

A video within the series of photos shows the two actresses whispering and giggling into each other’s ears, just like their days of secrecy within Sicily.

“Everybody’s wearing SKIMS,” states Grannò, her arm locked around her friend and co-star Tabasco.

SKIM’s Valentine’s Day shop will be launching on Jan. 26.