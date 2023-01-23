Maya Rudolph’s next job is a sweet deal.

The actress has been named as M&M’s newest spokesperson in placed of the iconic colourful candies.

The company made the announcement today on Instagram with the caption, “A message from M&M’S.”

READ MORE: Maya Rudolph Says She Was ‘So Sad’ Leaving ‘SNL’ But There’s ‘A Lot Of World Out There’

“America, let’s talk. In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet,” the statement began. “But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.”

The company faced backlash last year after redesigning their iconic candies. The makeover included swapping out go-go boots for sneakers among other changes.

“Therefore, we have decided to take an indefinite pause from the spokescandies,” it continued. “In their place, we are proud to introduce a spokesperson America can agree on: the beloved Maya Rudolph. We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

READ MORE: Maya Rudolph Becomes ‘The Most Famous Cheated-On Woman On The Planet’ In ‘Loot’

“I’m thrilled to be working with M&M’s,” Rudolph told TODAY.com. “I am a lifelong lover of the candy and I feel like it’s such an honor to be asked to be part of such a legendary brand’s campaign.”

“It’s a very fun pairing, if I do say so myself,” she added. “I think little Maya would be thrilled to get to work with M&M’s.”

The actress is set to appear in their Super Bowl ad which airs on Feb. 12.