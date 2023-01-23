Nicholas Braun is promising an explosive new season of “Succession”.

Although the actor can’t say much about the upcoming season, Braun, who stars as Greg Hirsch on the hit HBO drama, told The Hollywood Reporter at Sundance Film Festival that it’s an “Absolute banger. Fire season.”

Meanwhile, co-star Alexander Skarsgård called it “manicured.”

“Succession” began filming new episodes last summer in New York City. Since then, HBO previously teased what fans can expect about the state of Waystar Royco.

The synopsis read: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson [Skarsgård] moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

In October, HBO unveiled a trailer for season four. While a release date has yet to be announced, fans can expect the new season to premiere sometime this spring.