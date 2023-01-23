Anna Kendrick recalls how much her career has grown since “Twilight.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the actress reflected on the massive spotlight that followed her co-stars after the worldwide success of the smash ’00s vampire films.

Kendrick played Jessica Stanley, a friend of Kristen Stewart’s Bella.

Kendrick discussed how it felt not to share as much spotlight as her co-stars did during the film’s blockbuster takeover.

“At that time, I was this satellite figure in those movies,” Kendrick recounted in the article. “I could still walk down the street totally fine—though some of them did still recognize me from them.”

The 37-year-old actress said she wasn’t in the fandom’s spotlight nearly as much as her co-stars because she “wasn’t playing a character that made people fantasize about vampires.”

Kendrick continued, “At the time, it felt like, ‘Oh, these people have become the most famous people on planet Earth, and it’s going to stay this way forever.'”

The “Pitch Perfect” singer then explained how the massive fame turned into somewhat of a double-edged sword, “Then they became the butt of every joke. It’s very funny to me that that’s happening. That’s very wild.”

Following “Twilight,” Kendrick has since graduated into a very reputable career. She has grabbed an Oscar nomination for her performance in “Up In The Air” and starred in all three lucrative “Pitch Perfect” films. She currently appears in the new film “Alice, Darling.”