"How I Met Your Father"'s Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Francia Raisa and Tien Tran

Hilary Duff is getting fans excited for tonight’s debut.

The actress shared a photo of her “How I Met Your Father” castmates enjoying shots together ahead of the season 2 premiere.

She shared the snap to Instagram with the caption, “Tonight’s the night for feelin good @himyfonhulu”.

Duff was pictured alongside Tom Ainsley, Francia Raisa, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma as they got close at the bar counter.

ET exclusively debuted the trailer in early January, which featured Duff’s Sophie and Raisa’s Valentina lamenting their entrance into their 30’s. Sophie’s on-again off-again romance with Chris Lowell’s Jesse seemed to be picking up steam again as well.

The spin-off show has been full of surprises, including cameos from the original series cast members in season 2.

Speaking on Colbie Smulders’ guest appearance, Duff was ecstatic to be able to ask for advice.

“She’s iconic, all the cast is, so for her to jump on board and just be there for us, it really was a dream come true,” she said at the time.

Season 2 of “How I Met Your Father” airs on Jan. 24.