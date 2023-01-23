Priyanka Chopra is like “a Hollywood actress from another era,” according to her friend and stylist, Law Roach.

The celebrity stylist, known for his frequent collaborations with Zendaya, recently teamed up with Chopra for her February 2023 cover issue of British Vogue.

“She just has this thing,” Roach said of the Bollywood star’s unsurprising feature in the fashion magazine. “Priyanka has the same sensibilities as a Hollywood actress from another era – a Sophia Loren, a Monica Bellucci.”

Speaking of their collaboration for the February shoot, which Roach calls “art,” he noted how Chopra “lets me do what I do, but is always there with an opinion which I welcome.”

As for working with his youngest client ever- Chopra and husband, Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti- the stylist recounted how the one-year-old “was ready to perform! She was so quiet, but when prompted to do anything she just smiled.”

Chopra’s issue of British Vogue hits newsstands on January 24.