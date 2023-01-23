Vivica A. Fox, Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman attend the world premiere of "Kill Bill Vol. II" at the Arclight's Cinerama Dome April 8, 2004 in Hollywood, California.

Vivica A. Fox says “people are hungry” for “Vol. 3” of “Kill Bill”.

“Quentin [Tarantino], let’s go!” the actress said at Sundance while stopping by the Variety Studio presented by Audible.

In 2003, Fox starred as Vernita Green in the director’s action-crime “Kill Bill Vol. 1”, plus its 2004 sequel “Vol. 2″ alongside Uma Thurman and Lucy Liu. In the first instalment, Thurman portrays the Bride who “swears retribution on a team of assassins (Fox and Liu among them) after they try to kill her,” as per Variety.

Though nothing official is in the works, Tarantino previously mentioned an idea for a potential “Kill Bill Vol. 3”, sharing that part of the film would centre on Fox’s fictional daughter “as she sets out to avenge her mother’s death by killing Thurman’s the Bride,” the outlet reports.

And, despite Fox’s character not surviving the original “Kill Bill”, the 58-year-old would “absolutely” participate in the third franchise project, if it ever comes to be.

“I’ve been waiting,” she told Variety. “They said it’s going to be my daughter growing up. I know he’ll figure out some kind of way…maybe I’ll be in a flashback. I’d love to work [with] Quentin again and I’d love to work with Uma again. It was a lot of training.”

Fox even has a dream casting for her character’s daughter.

“Zendaya… she’s beautiful, she’s amazing. She’s winning Emmys,” she gushed. “We’d have to fit it in her schedule. She’s killing the game.”

Elsewhere, the actress revealed that she hasn’t actually “talked to Quentin in a little bit.”

“The last time I saw him I got invited to a party during his Oscar run for [“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”], the film with Leo [DiCaprio] and Brad [Pitt],” she shared. “He had a great part on Sunset. Now he’s a dad! He might be taking some time to enjoy fatherhood.”

Fox attended the Sundance Film Festival to promote 3M’s documentary on trade workers titled “Skilled”.