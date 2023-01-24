Pete Davidson is literally erasing his last big relationship.

Over the weekend, the former “Saturday Night Live” star was photographed at a beach in Hawaii with rumoured girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, but it was his ink that had people buzzing.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Rumoured To Be Removing Kim Kardashian Tattoos

Keen-eyed observers were quick to notice that the tattoos Davidson had gotten in tribute to ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian appear to have been removed.

Davidson had several tattoos referencing the reality star, as well as her kids, including one on his left collarbone that read, “My girl is a lawyer.”

But in October, the comedian was photographed with what appeared to be a bandage over the spot where that tattoo was, leading fans to speculate that he was having the ink removed.

Along with the “My girl is a lawyer” tat, Davidson had another with the names Jasmine and Aladdin and an infinity symbol linking them, a reference to his first kiss with Kardashian during an “Aladdin”-themed sketch on “SNL” back in October 2021.

He also had a tattoo with Kardashian’s first initial, and the initials of her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Another tattoo on his chest with just the name “Kim” also seems to have been removed.

READ MORE: D.L. Hughley Calls Out Pete Davidson’s Tattoo Of Kim Kardashian’s Kids’ Initials: ‘Those Are Kanye’s Kids’

The removal is a change of heart from what Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show last spring, when they were still a couple.

The socialite recalled Davidson telling her he got her name tattooed because, “I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.”

Kardashian and Davidson began dating in October 2021, splitting up by August 2022.