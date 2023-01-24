Khloé Kardashian shared an emotional tribute to her ex Tristan Thompson’s late mother, Andrea Thompson, on Instagram this week.

Early Tuesday morning, the reality TV star posted multiple photos and memories with Andrea, including some photos with True, 4, whom Khloé shares with Tristan.

Khloé, her sister Kim and their mom Kris Jenner were among those to attend Andrea’s funeral in Toronto earlier this month.

Andrea, who is also grandmother to Khloé and Tristan’s 5-month-old baby boy, reportedly died from a heart attack.

Khloé wrote in her recent post, “I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives.

“But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again.

“I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day,” she added.

The Good American co-founder continued, “I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling ‘who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss. At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world.

“They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side,” she went on, referencing Tristan’s younger brother Amari, who has epilepsy.

Andrea is also mom to Tristan’s brothers Dishawn and Daniel.

Kris Jenner posted following the sad news earlier this month: