A toy company has seemingly turned Black Eyed Peas’ popular track “My Humps” into “My Poops” without proper authorization.

The music group and their publishing company, BMG Rights Management, who owns 75 percent of the copyright for the multi-platinum 2005 hit “My Humps”, are now suing the toymaker, MGA Entertainment Inc.

BMG Rights Management is seeking $10 million in damages, as per court documents obtained by XXL.

The music publishing company believes that MGA Entertainment’s popular toy line, Poopsie Slime Surprise, violated their rights to “My Humps” by reportedly changing the lyrics of the track to “My Poops”. The dancing unicorn toys play a potty-themed adaptation of the Black Eyed Peas track, almost word for word, when a button on the unicorns’ bellies is pressed.

The company’s marketing videos for the product line also appear to use the musical version of “My Poops”.

The dancing unicorns can be heard singing “My poops, my poops, my poops, my poops,” in a promotional video. “Whatcha gonna do with all that poop, all that poop?/I’ma poop, poop, poop, poop/Oh, yeah/I drive my parents crazy/I do it every day.”

As BMG’s lawsuit states, the toys seem to convey the same melody, rhyme scheme, cadence and chord progression that Fergie sings in “My Humps”.

“Whatcha gonna do with all that junk/all that junk inside your trunk?” she raps in Black Eyed Peas smash hit. “My hump, my hump, my hump, my hump/My lovely lady lumps/I drive these brothers crazy, I do it on the daily.”

MGA has not only earned over $10 million illegally from “My Humps”, they’ve also bypassed several cease-and-desist orders, BMG Rights Management claimed in court on Jan. 19.

In June of 2006, “My Humps” was certified double platinum and rose to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.