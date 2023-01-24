Chrissy Teigen keeps it real when it comes to motherhood.

The Cravings author took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of herself rocking a black dress, which had spots on it where she’d been lactating.

There were also spots in the middle of her outfit.

As per usual, Teigen poked fun at the whole thing, posting: “omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special.”

The star’s latest post comes after she revealed she’d been needing to wear diapers after her C-section, after welcoming her and John Legend’s third baby, daughter Esti Maxine.

Teigen shared an adorable snap of their 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles cuddling the newborn, alongside the caption: “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕.

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?” she continued.

“We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

The happy couple first announced the pregnancy in August 2022, revealing how difficult it was to share the news with the world after losing their baby in 2020.

” I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” Teigen wrote at the time.