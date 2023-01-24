There’s just one item from “The Voice” set Blake Shelton wants to keep.

With the country star filming his final season of the music competition, People asked him what he wants to take home with him from the set. As it turns out, it’s all about that chair.

“I don’t know if they’re gonna offer that or not. I feel like they owe me a damn chair though,” Shelton said. “I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It’s like the three bears — I don’t want anybody else sitting in my chair. I’m gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I’ll have to buy it or something.”

Shelton isn’t expecting to be able to take home a chair without some kind of a fight, though.

“I’m sure they’re gonna say, ‘Well, the one thing you took was a lot of our money, so you should be happy with that,'” he said.

The big, red, swivelling chair has been a core feature of “The Voice” since the very first season.

During the Blind Auditions starting off each season, the coaches sit with their backs facing the singer, hitting a button to spin the chair around if they want to bring the singer onto their team.

When it was pointed out that the flashy looking chair might not fit with the decor in his and Gwen Stefani’s home, Shelton dismissed the concern.

“Well that doesn’t matter because it built the home, so it deserves a spot,” he said.

Shelton, like the chairs, has been with “The Voice” since its inception in 2011. Last October, he announced that he would be retiring from the show.

“Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously,” Shelton told People at the time, “The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’ I take that stuff to heart. I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets.”

“The Voice” has been a huge part of Shelton’s life, having met his wife, Gwen Stefani, on the show. They began dating in 2015, and tied the knot in 2021.