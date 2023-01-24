Click to share this via email

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are officially Instagram items.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star posted a photo with Michael Jordan’s son on Monday, officially declaring their couple status.

The pair posed in front of a Jordan family retail boutique that dawned a floral arrangement decorated in the shape of Michael Jordan’s notorious No. 23 jersey.

Jordan kept his arm tightly snug around Pippen in the photo, making sure everybody knew the couple was official.

“✔️Checks over stripes🏆@trophyroomstore,” Pippen wrote alongside the couple’s pic, clearly indicating she is choosing Nike over Adidas and Jordan over her ex-husband Scottie Pippen, who’s affiliated with Nike’s competitor.

The comment section on the photo was set ablaze with heart and fire emojis.

This newly uploaded picture finally puts a rest to the rumour mill, which had been swirling out of control since a photo of the couple kissing each other appeared on Pippen’s phone background on her Instagram story a few weeks ago.

Dating rumours initially flourished in September last year when the Bravolebrity and the former college athlete were spotted together.

Most recently, the lovebirds showed some strong PDA in Miami Beach after Pippen insisted she and Jordan “were just friends.”