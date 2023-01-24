Kaia Gerber is weighing in on that nepotism debate.

The supermodel, 21, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, is asked about the much-talked about topic in an interview with Elle.

Gerber says of whether people have made assumptions about how she launched her career, “I won’t deny the privilege that I have. Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for. My mom always joked, ‘If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.’ But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with.

“With acting, it’s so different. No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art. Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind. Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”

Kaia Gerber. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: Cass Bird

Elsewhere in the chat, Gerber talks about the effect her supermodel mom Crawford has on people.

“Yeah, the sea parts,” she tells the mag. “Especially when I started modelling, everyone would be like, ‘Oh my God, your mom is so iconic,’ and I’d be like, ‘She’s my mom.’”

READ MORE: Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber Attend Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial At Graceland

Kaia Gerber. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: Cass Bird

READ MORE: Kaia Gerber Snuggles Up To Boyfriend Austin Butler While Leaving Golden Globes Afterparty

She adds of the advice that her mom gave her when she started modelling and how it has stuck with her: “Be on time. Take the time to learn people’s names, and be nice to everyone. If you’re not grateful and happy to be there, there’s someone who would be.

“Even when I was really tired, or wanted to go home, or felt lonely, I would remind myself how lucky I was. Another thing she told me is, ‘I wish I had written more down,’ because you think you’re going to remember these amazing moments forever, and one day, it’s hard to even know what shoot that was, where it happened, and when. And so I wrote it down; I journalled.”