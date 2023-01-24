Audiences attending London’s Prince Charles Cinema screening of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” on Friday were in for a surprise when Brendan Fraser unexpectedly showed up.

As seen in the footage below, the audience applauded during the 35mm special presentation at the Prince Charles Cinema as a speaker invited Fraser on stage to introduce the two films.

Fraser stood before the audience for a brief moment, soaking in the applause as some viewers stood to their feet for a standing ovation.

The 54-year-old actor then described what it felt like to be involved in “The Mummy,” one of the biggest box office films of 1999.

“We had no idea what kind of movie we were making when we shot this,” Fraser told the crowd about the franchise’s first film.

“We didn’t know if it was a drama or a comedy or straight-ahead action, romance, horror picture, more action, all of the above. No idea until it tested in front of British audiences. Thank you for that.”

Fraser then shouted out his fellow actors in the film, including Rachel Weisz and John Hannah. He ended his appearance by telling the audience to check out “The Whale,” which recently earned Fraser an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.