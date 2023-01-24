Click to share this via email

Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24 that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting a second child.

This is the couple’s second child following August Philip Hawke’s birth, born in February 2021.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” said the royal announcement. “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

Princess Eugenie also utilized Instagram to distribute the exciting news.

She uploaded a photo of her first child, August, burrowing his head into her baby bump as Princess Eugenie laughs with adoring affection.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” Eugenie, 32, captioned the lovely photo.

Eugenie and Brooksbank’s second child is the first great-grandchild born following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September. They will be 13th in the line of succession to the royal throne.