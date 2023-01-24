At last, the 2023 Oscar Awards nominations have been announced and this year’s nominees are feeling a mix of emotions from “overwhelmed” to “overjoyed with happiness.”

Stars, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser are reacting to the exciting news ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, airing Sunday, March 12 on ABC, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Check out how some of your favourite celebs are celebrating their nominations below.

Brendan Fraser’s remarkable performance in “The Whale” has earned him his first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Fraser shared that he’s feeling “absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition.”

He also thanked The Academy “for recognizing Hong Chau’s beautiful performance and Adrien Morot’s incredible makeup. I wouldn’t have this nomination without Darren Aronofsky, Samuel D. Hunter, A24 and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie. A gift I certainly didn’t see coming, but it’s one that has profoundly changed my life. THANK YOU!”

“The Whale” — Photo: A24

Fraser’s co-star, Chau, was nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for her character Liz.

She too is feeling “overjoyed by this morning’s news.”

“Being a part of this film was an unforgettable experience, and I share this nomination with the creative and talented people alongside whom I worked on this project. And a big congrats to Brendan, my co-star and dear friend, as well as our amazing hair and makeup team on their nominations this morning. Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition and a special thank you to Darren, A24, and the entire cast and crew of ‘THE WHALE’.”

The film won a total of three nominations.

Fraser’s good friend Sarah Michelle Gellar is also cheering on the actor’s major nod.

The “Do Revenge” actress took to her Instagram Story to record the television screen as the nominees in the honourable category were named.

Immediately after Fraser’s name was announced, Gellar is heard shouting “yes!” She added the caption, “Yup in my bathrobe – sobbing.”

Photo: Instagram/ SarahMGellar

Gellar also uploaded a throwback pic of the two, who’ve been friends ever since they starred in Jieho Lee’s “The Air I Breathe” back in 2007, writing, “Oscar nonminee Brendan Fraser #brenaissance.”

Meanwhile, Angela Basset is celebrating her second Oscar nomination, nearly 30 years after her first nod. The actress has been nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

“This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning,” Basset wrote in a statement provided to ET Canada.

“Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it’s brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera,” she continued. “I’m thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses. Congratulations to my fellow Wakanda Forever nominees – Ryan Coogler, Ruth E. Carter, Camille Friend, Joel Harlow, Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick. I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another.”

Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, 2022. — Photo: Annette Brown /© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Göransson reacted to news of his Oscar nod for the Original Song “Lift Me Up” performed by Rihanna for the “Black Panther” sequel.

”I feel deep gratitude to have collaborated with Rihanna, Tems and Ryan Coogler on a song as profoundly personal as ‘Lift Me Up.’ For it to be recognized by the Academy is a huge honour,” the Swedish composer wrote in a statement. “‘Lift Me Up’ is a song that holds great meaning to us as it was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of our friend, the late Chadwick Boseman, and his influence on this film. It felt cathartic and healing to write this song. We could not be more proud of this musical tribute and the unique collaboration that brought it to life.”

“My deepest thanks go to Ryan Coogler, a true visionary and great friend, who created one of the most unique films of our time.”

Carter also shared a statement on behalf of her nomination for the film’s Costume Design.

“I’m proud to be amongst this incredible group of nominees, especially my fellow Wakanda Forever colleagues,” she wrote. “I feel very honoured that my peers recognized the heart and soul put into the texture of storytelling.”

Speaking of original songs, Sofia Carson shared an emotional reaction video of herself embracing songwriter Diane Warren the moment they found out that “Applause” from “Tell It Like A Woman” was nominated. Carson performed the song, written by Warren, for the drama-action.

Martin McDonagh’s comedy-drama “The Banshees of Inisherin” has won nine nominations and the director is “so stunned and thrilled.”

“Especially happy that my good friends Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan were nominated in the acting categories, all as first time nominees, and that our wonderful score and editing, by Carter Burwell and Mikkel Nielsen, were recognised too. Massive thanks to the Academy. I think we’re going to have a fun night!”

The film’s leading star Farrell joins Fraser in the category for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

“Just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it’s shared with ‘The Banshees’ cast and crew,” he wrote in a statement provided to us. “Also, beyond honoured to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads!”

Farrell’s co-star Brendan Gleeson is celebrating his own nod for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

“What an amazing wake-up call! I’m so proud and grateful to be part of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ on a personal and professional level. I’m absolutely thrilled for the whole brilliant cast and everyone at home,” he shared. “What a day for the Irish film industry on a world stage! Feels like a huge family outing on the cards! Thank you, Academy. Thank you, Martin! Thank you all!”

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees Of Inisherin” — Courtesy of TIFF

An “overwhelmed” Michelle Yeoh is taking in her nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

“I am overwhelmed and overjoyed with happiness! Every single person who worked on this film poured their heart and soul into it, and we are all so grateful to the Academy for recognizing so many from our ‘EEAAO’ family,” she stated. “Playing Evelyn Wang has been one of the great privileges of my 40 year career. It is truly the role of a lifetime. Thank you to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for seeing me and for this opportunity, I will forever cherish this moment.” Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” — Photo: Allyson Riggs/A24 Films via AP/CP Images

Meanwhile, co-star Jamie Lee Curtis literally had a jaw-dropping reaction to her nod for Best Supporting Actress.

The 64-year-old star shared three photos capturing her reaction to the honour, including the exact moment her name was announced, in which she immediately reacted in shock, covering her mouth with her hand.

“THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE! One of my oldest besties @debopp texted me at 5:15 [A.M.] that she was sitting in front of my house and did I want company watching the announcements,” Curtis captioned the post. “She came in and sat with me… We held hands. I didn’t even realize she took pictures. The first is the moment of hearing my name, and then the thrill of my friend, Stephanie’s @stephaniehsuofficial name, and the rest of the nominations and then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband. No filters. No fakery. Just the truth of a moment of joy Captured by a friend. Hey @everythingeverywheremovie we went to 11!”

Ke Huy Quan also scored a nomination for Actor in a Supporting Role.

“I cannot even begin to describe how incredible this feeling is to be recognized as an Oscar nominee! Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this moment. It still doesn’t feel real!” he wrote in a statement. “Thank you so much to The Academy for this wonderful honour and for believing in our little movie. The outpouring of love and the warm welcome back is something I will cherish forever. To my fellow nominees – I am floored by your work, and I feel very lucky to be standing alongside you today. To my ‘EEAAO’ family, CONGRATULATIONS! I love you!!!”

Quan also took to Instagram to celebrate the news and to congratulate co-star and fellow nominee, Yeoh.

“Shouting out a HUGE thank you to @theacademy for this unbelievable honour. I am screaming so loud, I’m sure I’ll lose my voice by the end of day,” he wrote in part. “This is for sure one of the happiest days of my life. CONGRATULATIONS to the entire #EEAAO family… And lastly, CONGRATULATIONS to our matriarch @michelleyeoh_official for her historic nomination. Cheers.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” has won 11 nominations.

As for “Elvis”, the Austin Butler-led film won eight nominations and producers- Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss- are “honoured”

“We couldn’t be more honoured by the Academy’s recognition of ‘ELVIS’ with eight nominations. For many of us, bringing ‘ELVIS’ to the screen has been a more than 10-year journey, and we couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved,” their joint statement reads. “A huge congratulations to Austin Butler, who devoted more than three years to the role of Elvis and whose performance transcended our expectations every day. We celebrate our incomparable crafts teams, from production and costume design to hair and makeup, editing, sound and the historic inclusion of cinematographer Mandy Walker—only the third woman ever to be nominated for cinematography. Today’s incredible acknowledgements reaffirm for us all what a privilege it has been to contribute to Elvis Presley’s enduring legacy.”

Walker is celebrating the history-making nature of her Director of Photography nomination.

“Having the opportunity to make a film with such a visionary as Baz Luhrmann is an honour in itself, and to be recognized for my work by the Academy and my peers with this nomination is absolutely amazing,” she wrote in a statement. “Taking the audience on the epic journey of Elvis’ life was a fantastic feat that wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing creative team, incredible cast, and the support from beginning to end by Warner Bros and our fabulous producers. I am so proud of our movie and all of the hard work that went into making it the spectacle that it is. Thank you!”

Austin Butler in “Elvis” – 2022 — Photo by Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

As for Butler, the actor shared a bittersweet response with The Hollywood Reporter as his nomination for Best Actor follows the Jan. 12 death of Lisa Marie Presley.

“[This role] seemed as though it was this impossible mountain to climb in front of me,” Butler told the outlet on Tuesday morning. “There were so many pitfalls and so I just was focusing on one step at a time. And really the thing for me was just honouring the life of [Elvis Presley] and his family. And that’s why those moments when Lisa Marie and Priscilla [Presley] got to see the film and then I first saw them after… nothing I would do would ever top that. And especially with Lisa Marie not being here with us. I just wish she was here to celebrate today with us.”

“I know from all the times that we got to celebrate together how we would celebrate today, you know, and I wish she and Elvis were here to get to experience this time,” he continued. “It really puts things in perspective to where ultimately, the thing I’m most grateful for is that I was able to spend the time that I had with Lisa Marie, and also the time that I had in getting to live for three years exploring the life of her father.”

“When I see moments like today or when I feel moments like today, I have to really take a second to go, ‘Okay, this is this is something to be really grateful for.’ But nothing compares to that moment I looked in her eyes after she first saw the film, where she told me how much it meant to her. I’ll really cherish that for the rest of my life.”

Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley — Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Alongside “Elvis”, Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” was also nominated for Best Picture, among its seven total nominations.

“We as filmmakers focused on the joys, challenges and complexities of one family, and it’s so rewarding to be recognized not only by the Academy, but by those who have told us they see their own experiences reflected back in ‘The Fabelmans’,” read a joint statement from Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Kushner. “We became a family working on this story about family, and with one voice we want to say – on behalf of our entire cast and crew – how grateful we are for the recognition this morning.”

Spielberg provided his own statement regarding his Best Director nomination for the film, calling it “a once-in-my-lifetime experience.”

“Making ‘The Fabelmans’ wouldn’t have happened without the love, encouragement and support of my family of collaborators, as well as my real family, particularly my wife Kate and my sisters – Anne, Sue and Nancy. To be nominated by the Academy is always an incredible honour – but for this film even more so because of its deeply personal roots, and the only thing missing from my leaping heart is not being able to have my parents in the room for how much they’d be freaking out right now,” he shared.

The Fabelmans — Amblin Entertainment

Among the nominees for Actor in a Leading Role is Paul Mescal for his role in “Aftersun”.

Calling the recognition a “truly a special moment” and “an insane honour,” the actor dedicated his nomination to his “two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!” his statement read in part.

Mescal’s sister later tweeted a screenshot of their family’s FaceTime call.

Edward Berger, Director, Co-Writer and Producer of “All Quiet on The Western Front” acknowledged the film’s Best Picture nomination by reflecting on how it came to be.

“When I asked my daughter if I should make [the film] she said I should, so… here we are. Making a film is alchemy and if the right people and circumstances come together, if you are lucky enough, then somehow, miraculously, audiences connect to the experience,” he shared. “Thank you to everyone who has watched the film. Thank you to the Academy for this recognition. And thank you to my happy band of incredible collaborators. We are so very humbled by these nominations.”

Congratulations to the team behind Edward Berger's ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT on receiving 9 Academy Award nominations, including BEST PICTURE. 👏 #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/a4XbfvzM09 — All Quiet On The Western Front (@allquietmovie) January 24, 2023

In the category for Best Supporting Actor, Brian Tyree Henry is “beyond honoured to be nominated!!!!!” for his role in “Causeway”.

“I’m so grateful,” he expressed. “And to the random man in the elevator who saw me scream at the news, thank you for hugging me and not freaking out!!!!!!”

Congratulations to Brian Tyree Henry on his #AcademyAwards nomination for Best Supporting Actor in #Causeway. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/I8AF5yPBzR — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) January 24, 2023

Canadian animation duo Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis’ National Film Board of Canada (NFB) seven-minute animated short “The Flying Sailor” was nominated for Best Animated Short Film.

The directors are “absolutely blown away by this fabulous news and, like our sailor, we’re flying high!” they wrote in a joint statement.

The film was inspired by the incredible true-life story of a man blown two kilometres through the air by the 1917 Halifax Explosion—the largest accidental non-nuclear explosion in history.

🎉 BOOM! Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby's THE FLYING SAILOR is heading to the 2023 #Oscars® as a Best Animated Short Film nominee!

Congratulations to the whole team, and thank you to @TheAcademy! 🤩

⚓ Stream it for free→ https://t.co/RiGmtSxSdb #OscarNoms #NFB #TheFlyingSailor pic.twitter.com/VIs53pFVFf — National Film Board of Canada (@thenfb) January 24, 2023

Additionally, writer, director and producer Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” has been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

“I’m incredibly grateful to my fellow writers in the Academy, and so proud to be included in such a stellar group of nominees,” he reacted.

“GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY” (2022) Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. — Cr: John Wilson / Netflix © 2022

And co-directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson have been recognized in the category for Best Animated Feature for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.

“We are so grateful to the Academy and honoured that the medium of animation is accepted for the art form that it truly is. We made this film to reaffirm what it means to be human and to share a fable about life, love and loss,” they wrote in a combined statement. “We thank all of our collaborators, our amazing cast and dedicated family of crew & animators who have painstakingly given their all throughout the many years it took to bring our Pinocchio to life.”