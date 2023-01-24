Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon are tying the knot, again!

People has exclusively revealed that “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 43, and the former NBA player, 44, are getting married for a second time.

Three sources confirm that the exciting announcement is in the upcoming finale of “RHOP”‘s seventh season, along with footage of the Dixon’s intimate wedding.

The Dixons filmed the wedding after the show wrapped and did not include any of Robyn’s fellow Potomac housewives.

Insiders state that Robyn will further discuss the special day during the reunion special, which was taped last Thursday.

The couple obtained a marriage license in August 2020 at Howard County Clerk’s Office in Maryland.

The potential wedding was a topic of interest in this season of “RHOP.” During a recent trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, Robyn told her fellow cast members that she wanted to get married away from the cameras.

“I don’t even know if I want a wedding. I don’t know if I need one — like, a traditional wedding,” said Dixon, explaining that she desired a private ceremony. “I’m going to keep it super simple…. It’ll just the four of us. We’re not telling anyone.”