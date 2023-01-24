Panic! at the Disco are officially breaking up.

The news of the band’s departure comes as Brendon Urie simultaneously confirmed the upcoming birth of his first child with his wife Sarah on the band’s Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“It’s been a hell of a journey,” Brendon, 35, started off the announcement. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”

Fans began immediately grieving in the comment section but also voiced their support for Urie’s new chapter.

“Im gonna miss you but I’m rooting for your new journey life brendon!!!🙌,” wrote one user.

The band broke onto the popular music scene in 2005 with their massive hit “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” reaching Mo. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and going five times platinum.

Urie, who formed the band in 2004 with childhood friends Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson, explained that he and Sarah are also “expecting a baby very soon.”

“That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that, Panic! At The Disco will be no more,” said the singer.

Urie thanked the fans who supported them throughout their musical journey.

“Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure,” concluded the post.