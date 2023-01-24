Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drew Barrymore is impressed that Leonardo DiCaprio is still out there partying up a storm.

Barrymore was joined by Sam Smith on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where she asked them to take part in a game of “Pop Quiz”.

The pair proceeded to pop balloons and answer the questions inside them.

As Barrymore asked Smith who their first celebrity crush was, they replied that it was “100 percent” DiCaprio in the 1997 flick “Titanic”.

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio Parties With 27-Year-Old Models In Miami After Welcoming In 2023 On A Yacht

Barrymore responded, “I love that he’s still clubbing, you know… goes on yachts… he goes to the body shop, I bet,” she smiled, referencing lyrics from Smith and Kim Petras’ song “Unholy”.

Smith jokingly said DiCaprio was a “naughty boy,” to which Barrymore quipped, “I know, and I love it.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, Drew Barrymore in 2007. — Kevin Mazur/WireImage for InStyle Magazine/Getty

READ MORE: Sam Smith Recalls Being ‘Chucked Off’ Tinder And Hinge, Admits Their Dog Taught Them ‘How To Love’ As They Open Up About Their Dating Life

DiCaprio, who split from Camila Morrone, 25, in August after more than four years together, has been seen partying on multiple yachts with a bevy of beautiful women recently.

He’s been romantically linked to the likes of Victoria Lamas, 23, and Gigi Hadid, 27, since his breakup.

As for Smith, they recently told ET Canada they’d previously been “chucked off” dating apps Tinder and Hinge. See more in the clip below.