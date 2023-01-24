Click to share this via email

Neil Patrick Harris and Hilary Duff in a scene from 'How I Met Your Father'.

***Spoilers ahead***

“How I Met Your Father” has a surprise cameo in its season 2 premiere.

In the episode premiering Tuesday on Hulu, Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, confessed to her friend Valentina that she felt like her love life was at “rock bottom.”

However, fans soon learned that Sophie was nowhere near rock bottom.

Future Sophie’s narration, voiced by Kim Cattrall, explains just how bad it gets for the leading lady.

“I was wrong,” future Sophie states. “Rock bottom wouldn’t come until later that year.”

The episode cuts to Sophie tailing a car as she drives frantically, freaking out about a new love interest who may or may not be her dad. Sophie still doesn’t know the identity of her father, though some fans have drawn up theories.

“Mom, please call me back!” she anxiously asks. “I think I’m dating my dad.”

The big cameo strikes when Sophie crashes into the car and gets out to apologize.

Barney Stinson, played by none other than Neil Patrick Harris in “How I Met Your Mother,” steps out of the car and exclaims, “Dude!”

There’s no confirmation on how long Harris will be a part of the series, but the cameo alone should satisfy fans of the original series.

New episodes of “How I Met Your Father” air Tuesday on Hulu.