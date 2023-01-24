Jennifer Coolidge continues to sweep the awards season.

The 61-year-old actress will receive the Hasty Puddings Theatricals’ 2023 Woman of the Year Award, highlighting her vast array of stellar performances across the last 25 years. The Hasty Puddings Theatrical is the oldest theatrical organization in the United States.

The Pudding named her roles in “American Pie,” “Legally Blonde” and “The White Lotus” as leaving a “unique and impactful presence in the world of entertainment.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge Says Ariana Grande Is Like A ‘Very, Very Old Person In A Very Young Body’: ‘It’s Really Rare’

The Woman of the Year is the Hasty Puddings Theatrical’s oldest honour. The award goes to performers who leave an especially memorable impact on audiences with their roles. Established in 1951, the Women of the Year Award has been given to Meryl Streep and Scarlett Johansson.

Given how much of a fan favourite Tanya McQuoid was in “White Lotus,” it’s no surprise Coolidge is this year’s recipient.

“We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and Harvard, the iconic setting of “Legally Blonde.” Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding,” stated Man & Woman of the Year Coordinator Maya Dubin in a press release on Tuesday, Jan 24. “We know she’ll fit right into the Pudding’s musical spectacular, though she’ll still have to earn her Pudding Pot on stage.”

READ MORE: + ADD SHORTCUT Jennifer Coolidge Makes Hilarious TikTok Debut With A Little Help From Jennifer Lopez

Coolidge will lead a parade through Harvard Square on Feb 4 when the Woman of the Year festivities kicks off. The event will then lead into a celebratory roast of the star later in the evening.

Coolidge’s latest project is “Shotgun Wedding,” a rom-com starring opposite Jennifer Lopez.