Tom Brady doesn’t want to answer questions about his future.

On the latest episode of his podcast “Let’s Go”, the NFL quarterback was asked by Jim Gray whether he knows if he will be back for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You think Tom Brady is getting annoyed by people asking him about retirement or nah? pic.twitter.com/B7u5SqlF8B — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 23, 2023

“Jim, if I knew what I was going to f**king do, I’d have already f**king done it,” Brady answered, sounding annoyed. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”

“I sense you’re antagonized by the question,” Gray said, as other in the room laughed in the background. “It’s only the question everybody wants to hear.”

“You’re scratching,” Brady said. “I appreciate your asking, thank you.”

Brady has played in the NFL for 23 seasons, beginning his career with the league by playing for the New England Patriots until 2019.

In early 2022, the football player announced that he would be retiring, but he ended up coming back for another season with the Buccaneers anyway.

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he said of rescinding his retirement announcement. “That time will come. But it’s not now.”

Speculation has been rampant in recent weeks that he may retire for good following the most recent season.

Recently on his podcast, Brady said, “I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me. So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out.”