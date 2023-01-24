“Flowers” has officially blossomed into a career-first No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 debut for Miley Cyrus.

The self-empowerment anthem, which many fans have speculated is about the star’s relationship with Liam Hemsworth, has been a massive success for the 30-year-old pop star.

The song made headlines recently for historically breaking the Spotify record for the most streamed song in a single week, achieving 96 million streams on the platform in its first week of streaming.

“Flowers” is Cyrus’ first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in a decade since she smashed to the top spot with “Wrecking Ball” in 2013.

On Instagram, Cyrus dedicated the success of the song to her fans and said, “This song is dedicated to my fans and the steadfast self love I wish for each of you.”

The success only creates more hype for Miley’s upcoming LP Endless Summer Vacation, which will surely bring more bops throughout the coming months.

Miley has been extremely thankful to her fans for the mega success of “Flowers”, taking to her Instagram story last week to shout out to all of her supporters.

Fans can pre-order physical vinyl and CDs of the album here and pre-save the album on streaming services here.