Austin Butler wishes Lisa Marie Presley was still here.

On Tuesday, the actor received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance in “Elvis”, which was also nominated for Best Picture, among other awards.

READ MORE: Austin Butler’s ‘Heart Is Completely Shattered’ For Lisa Marie Presley’s Family

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Butler shared his reaction to his nomination.

“[This role] seemed as though it was this impossible mountain to climb in front of me,” he said. “There were so many pitfalls and so I just was focusing on one step at a time. And really the thing for me was just honouring the life of this man and his family.”

He continued, sharing his sadness at Lisa Marie’s sudden passing earlier this month at age 54.

“And that’s why those moments when Lisa Marie and Priscilla [Presley] got to see the film and then I first saw them after… nothing I would do would ever top that,” Butler said. “And especially with Lisa Marie not being here with us. I just wish she was here to celebrate today with us.”

READ MORE: Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber Attend Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial At Graceland

The 31-year-old went on to talk about what he appreciated about Lisa Marie and how she would have reacted to the nominations.

“She was the most straightforward and supportive person,” he said. “I know from all the times that we got to celebrate together how we would celebrate today, you know, and I wish she and Elvis were here to get to experience this time.”

He added, “It really puts things in perspective to where ultimately, the thing I’m most grateful for is that I was able to spend the time that I had with Lisa Marie, and also the time that I had in getting to live for three years exploring the life of her father. When I see moments like today or when I feel moments like today, I have to really take a second to go, ‘Okay, this is this is something to be really grateful for.’ But nothing compares to that moment I looked in her eyes after she first saw the film, where she told me how much it meant to her. I’ll really cherish that for the rest of my life.”