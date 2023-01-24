“RRR,” the masterpiece by SS Rajamouli, was included in the 95th official Oscar nominations on Tuesday.

The song “Naatu Naatu” from the movie is a contender for Best Original Song at the Oscars. Director SS Rajamouli celebrated the big news with a tweet and congratulated Team “RRR.”

He wrote: “I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dream! It is the fans of “Naatu Naatu” and “RRR” who believed in it. They instilled the idea in our minds and pushed us forward. A big hug to you all the crazy fans.”

Ram Charan, ‘RRR’s” star, tweeted his response to the update.

What brilliant news!

Truly an honour to see “Naatu Naatu” nominated for the Oscars.

Another very proud moment for us & India.

Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR🙏

All love ❤️ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 24, 2023

Jr NTR also tweeted:

Over 1,200 crore were made by the movie worldwide. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alia Bhatt also starred in the movie. The movie has formally joined the Oscar sweepstakes after a fantastic winning streak at the Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe awards.

Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams, two actresses, presented the Oscar nominations. Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles.