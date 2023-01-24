Isla Fisher is remembering her dad.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the “Wedding Crashers” star shared the sad news that her father Brian Fisher has passed away.

“How do you live without someone that you can’t live without?” she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of her father.

“How lucky am I to have had you as my dad. You were hilarious, positive and my best friend,” Fisher continued. “No matter what was going in my life on you always asked me if I was having fun. I know this pain is going to get worse as the days between when I last saw you increase and that is very scary.”

Finally she added, “I love you so much. Thank you for being the greatest father.”

Fisher received messages of support in the comments from fans and stars alike, including Naomi Watts, who wrote, “So sorry isla. This is heartbreaking news. I know how close you were. Sending big love.”

Reese Witherspoon said, “Oh friend. I’m so so sorry. I know how much you left your daddy. Sending you all my angels.🕊️”

“Oy Islush… I’m so so sorry,” Gal Gadot commented. “I’m sure you’ve made him proud. Sending a big hug ♥️”

Others who sent their condolences included Alyssa Milano, Ike Barinholtz, Chelsea Handler, Helena Christensen and more.

Fisher has shared tributes to her dad in the past, including in a heartfelt post in 2021.

At the time, fans noted Brian’s resemblance to Borat, the character played by Fisher’s husband Sacha Baron Cohen.

“My father has also dabbled in many types of facial hair,” she said when asked about it on the Australian show “The Project” in 2021. “He’s grown a long beard, a short beard, you know, sideburns, no sideburns, a handlebar mustache, pencil-thin mustache.”