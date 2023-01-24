Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey stepped out for a stroll on Tuesday, moments after a massive $200 million deal for the “Sorry” singer’s music catalogue was announced.

Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital confirmed on Jan. 24 that they had purchased Bieber’s music rights, including master recordings and neighbouring rights for his entire back catalogue, per Variety.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber — Photo: SplashNews.com

Hailey kept her hand locked around Bieber’s arm as she rocked a black fur coat and baggy denim jeans with pointed black heels peeking out from underneath. She accessorized with gold earrings, sunglasses and a mini black purse over her shoulder.

READ MORE: Hailey Bieber Shows Off New Bob Hairdo

Hailey continues showcasing her new bob haircut, which she debuted on Instagram earlier this week.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber — Photo: SplashNews.com

Bieber appeared casual and relaxed as he rocked a loose-fitting brown cardigan, baggy white cargo trousers and bright turquoise sneakers.

He topped off the look with a white beanie and white bug-eyed shades.

The deal comes after Justin reportedly turned down headlining Coachella to focus on making his new album.