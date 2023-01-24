Sarah Michelle Gellar is keen to make the showbiz industry a better place to work for younger stars.

Gellar chats to ET Canada’s Nicki Mannion alongside “Wolf Pack” co-star Rodrigo Santoro about their new show, and discusses also being an executive producer.

As Mannion asks about her wanting to provide a “safety net” for younger stars, hence the producing role, Gellar replies: “I think it’s important. I think that on any set, the mood, the tone, it comes from up above. And I was able to create an atmosphere on this show that I’ve always wanted, that I wished I’d had when I was that age.

“That’s an atmosphere that’s communicative and collaborative, where people, no matter what your job is… if you’re a guest cast [member], a main cast [member], a PA, that you had someone that would listen to you. Someone that would hear you, and to make it a great experience.”

She continues, “At the end of the day, we have the greatest job, we’re making movies and TV, that’s pretty much as cool as it gets. And it should be an environment that is safe.

“I wanted to give the young cast the experience that I wished I’d had.”

Gellar, now 45, famously starred on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” from 1997-2003.

Over the years, she’s also starred in successful films such as “Cruel Intentions”, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, “Scooby-Doo” and “The Grudge”.