Brace yourselves for Super Bowl entertainment.

The Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, which will be played at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023, and be aired on FOX, has a pregame entertainment schedule that was just released by the NFL.

The national anthem will be sung during the event by eight-time Grammy winning country star Chris Stapleton, the NFL confirmed on Tuesday.

Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl was a moment I will never forget and something I will be proud of for the rest of my life. @ChrisStapleton was made for this moment and I can’t wait to watch. Enjoy every minute and don’t forget to breathe. 🤍 https://t.co/MyGZGDLfnV — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) January 24, 2023

Twelve-time Grammy winning R&B star Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful”.

Meanwhile, Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary” actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will deliver a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

The American Sign Language version of the national anthem will be performed by Troy Kotsur, who earned an Oscar for his supporting role in “CODA”. During the halftime show, Colin Denny, a member of the Arizona Navajo Nation, will perform “America the Beautiful”, and Justin Miles will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Someone wake me up from this dream! I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there. @nfl @nflonfox @rocnation 📺: #SBLVII 2.12.23 on FOX pic.twitter.com/mo31Zz8HdC — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 24, 2023

Pregame festivities are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET before the big game.