Here are “Kids of the Future!”

On January 30, The Jonas Brothers (Kevin, Joe and Nick) will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We’re so honored to be able to welcome the Jonas Brothers to the Hollywood Walk of Fame … the group has been gracing us with music for more than fifteen years, and have made waves as musicians, actors and overall entertainers,” says Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez.

Jonas Brothers posted a picture sharing the great news and wrote: “Such a honor to be getting a star on the @hwdwalkoffame! We can’t thank you all enough for the endless support. Hope to see you in LA on January 30th and if you can’t make it stream the ceremony live at WalkOfFame.com!”

The Jonas Brothers first gained notoriety through their Disney Channel appearances, and as a result of their main parts in the 2007 film “Camp Rock” and its 2010 sequel “Camp Rock 2” as well as their own series Jonas, they soon became some of the network’s most well-known performers.

Additionally, Kevin, Joe, and Nick have kept up with a variety of separate projects, with Joe acting in the 2022 movie “Devotion,” Kevin developing his television presenting resume, and Nick scheduled to star in the upcoming Foreign Relations movie from Amazon Studios.