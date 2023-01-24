Riley Keough made her fans emotional as she posted the final photo she had taken with her mom Lisa Marie Presley, prior to her passing earlier this month.

The “Lodge” actress posted a picture of herself smiling next to Lisa Marie on Tuesday. The two were at an event held at the Formosa Café in West Hollywood on Sunday, Jan. 8, to commemorate Elvis Presley’s birthday.

“I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this. ❤️,” Keough captioned the photo.

Lisa Marie passed away on January 12. She was being treated for a cardiac arrest. She was 54.

This past Sunday, Keough’s husband Ben Smith-Petersen read aloud a tribute on behalf of Keough, who was sat in the front row, at a memorial service for Lisa Marie held at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I’m eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I’m certain I chose the best mother for me in this world… I remember everything. I remember you giving me baths as a baby. I remember the way you would cuddle me … and the way you smelled,” read Smith-Petersen.