Audiences will get to relive the magic of “Elvis” once more.

After landing eight Oscar nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, the biopic starring Austin Butler will return to theatres in North America for a limited engagement.

Baz Luhrmann directs, produces, and writes the film which stars Butler in the role of the King of Rock, Elvis Presley. It follows the musician’s meteoric rise as well as his contentious relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

Its initial theatre run earned $287 million at the box office worldwide, making it the highest-grossing non-franchise film of 2022.

“Since its release in June, it has remained clear that Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ has real staying power with audiences of all ages, much like Elvis Presley’s own enduring popularity. We congratulate Baz, Austin and everyone involved in making ‘Elvis’ on their much-deserved nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” said Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures. “In light of this exciting news, we felt that fans of the film would appreciate another chance to celebrate this incredible cinematic achievement again by seeing it on the big screen.”

The film is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor in a Lead Role, Cinematography, Film Editing, Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup and Hairstyling and Sound.

“Elvis” will return to theatres in select locations on Jan. 27.