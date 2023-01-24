Ginger Spice lookalike spotted on the set of "The Crown" Series 6 at Winchester Cathedral.

“The Crown” will be welcoming the Spice Girls in the upcoming season.

Photos have emerged of star Dominic West — who plays Prince Charles — filming on location at Winchester Cathedral.

Also photographed was a red-haired actress wearing a skimpy Union Jack-patterned outfit, the spitting image of Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell during her Ginger Spice days.

UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com — Picture by: UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.co

As the Daily Mail points out, the outfit is similar to the one that Halliwell wore when the group met with the future king at a 1997 charity gala for the Prince’s Trust. At the time, both Halliwell and Mel B kissed Charles on the on the cheek, with Halliwell reported to have pinched his royal behind.

Halliwell, however, denied that she pinched his bottom, insisting she just gave it a friendly pat. “I didn’t pinch Prince Charles’s bum, as was reported. I patted it. Patting him on the bottom was against royal protocol but we’re all human,” she explained.

“It was the premiere of our film, ‘Spice World’, in the late nineties,” she added. “There was a lot of nervous energy — young women, happy antics.”