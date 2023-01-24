Riz Ahmed received some unanticipated laughter on Wednesday morning as he and Allison Williams read the nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards.

While announcing the nominations for Animated Short Film, Ahmed came to one of the entries, “My Year of D**ks.”

After reading the title, he paused briefly as the audience in attendance erupted in laughter. When the chuckles died down, he read the final entry, “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake And I Think I Believe It”.

“No comment,” quipped Williams as she laughed.

The moment proved to be a favourite with viewers, who responded enthusiastically via Twitter.