Riz Ahmed received some unanticipated laughter on Wednesday morning as he and Allison Williams read the nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards.

While announcing the nominations for Animated Short Film, Ahmed came to one of the entries, “My Year of D**ks.”

READ MORE: 2023 Oscar Nominations: See The Full List

After reading the title, he paused briefly as the audience in attendance erupted in laughter. When the chuckles died down, he read the final entry, “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake And I Think I Believe It”.

“No comment,” quipped Williams as she laughed.

Riz Ahmed saying "MY YEAR OF DICKS" because we all woke up at 5:20am for these #OscarNominations2023 pic.twitter.com/EHsLwgmkkY — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 24, 2023

The moment proved to be a favourite with viewers, who responded enthusiastically via Twitter.

Thank you to fate for the weird and wonderful moment where Riz Ahmed had to say "My year of dicks" and then "An Ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it." Happy #Oscars2023 to us all. — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) January 24, 2023

The only thing im thanking the academy for is making Riz ahmed announcing the nominations and saying "my year of dicks" pic.twitter.com/TLMfMvasYs — may (@gongjicheoIs) January 24, 2023

Riz Ahmed saying “My Year of Dicks” has already won Best Picture at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/r6zhjO58Qw — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 24, 2023

A big turn-on moment for a nerve-wracking event. — Juan Carlos Ojano 🌷 (@carlosojano) January 24, 2023

For everyone else who wants an audio loop of Riz Ahmed saying “My Year of Dicks” you are welcome. #OscarNominations2023 pic.twitter.com/OJJQrKhTd7 — Joseph Lamour 🇭🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@lamour) January 24, 2023

I’d like to hear more about Riz Ahmed’s year, please pic.twitter.com/9LdZZkArSH — Rupert (@rupertgood) January 24, 2023

Riz Ahmed saying My Year of Dicks is my new alarm #OscarNoms — Nicol (@nikowl) January 24, 2023

Riz Ahmed's year of dicks, much to consider. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) January 24, 2023