The Paley Center for Media has announced the full lineup for PaleyFest L.A. when the television festival returns to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, running from March 31 until April 4

This year’s festival will feature panels for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Yellowjackets”, “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, “The Mandalorian”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Yellowstone” and “Abbott Elementary”.

“We are delighted to announce the exciting full lineup for this year’s PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media.

“We are honoured to be invited to this year’s PaleyFest. It will be great seeing our incredible fans in person and talking all things Yellowstone,” said “Yellowstone” executive producer David Glasser.

“We couldn’t be more honoured to kick off our last month of “The Late Late Show” with the fans at PaleyFest, who have supported us over the last eight years,” said Rob Crabbe, executive producer of “The Late Late Show with James Corden”. “We are grateful to see you all one last time!”

“Teen cannibals become messed up adults and then we all get invited to PaleyFest to unpack what the hell is happening. Talk about a dream (nightmare?) come true! We are thrilled and honored to be invited to this year’s festival to talk about our show with people as apparently demented as we are. We look forward to feeling not so alone!” added “Yellowjackets” showrunners Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.

Here’s the full lineup for the 2023 edition of PaleyFest LA:

“The Mandalorian” (Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m. PT)

An epic opening night celebration featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Jon Favreau, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Dave Filoni, Executive Producer

Rick Famuyiwa, Executive Producer

Plus, additional participants to be announced

“Abbott Elementary” (Saturday, April 1, 2 p.m. PT)

A hilarious celebration for one of TV’s best comedies! Special screening, conversation, and Q&A with:

Quinta Brunson, “Janine Teagues,” Creator & Executive Producer

Tyler James Williams, “Gregory Eddie”

Lisa Ann Walter, “Melissa Schemmenti”

Chris Perfetti, “Jacob Hill”

William Stanford Davis, “Mr. Johnson”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Barbara Howard”

Plus, additional guests to be announced

“Yellowstone” (Saturday, April 1, 7:00 pm PT):

The global phenomenon makes its PaleyFest debut! Featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Series Leads and Producers to be announced

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Sunday, April 2, 2:00 pm PT):

Celebrating this PaleyFest favorite featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Krista Vernoff, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Debbie Allen, Executive Producer, “Catherine Fox”

Chandra Wilson, “Miranda Bailey”

James Pickens, Jr., “Richard Webber”

Kevin McKidd, “Owen Hunt”

Caterina Scorsone, “Amelia Shepherd”

Camilla Luddington, “Jo Wilson”

Kelly McCreary, “Maggie Pierce”

Kim Raver, “Teddy Altman”

Jake Borelli, “Levi Schmitt”

Anthony Hill, “Winston Ndugu”

Alexis Floyd, “Simone Griffith”

Harry Shum, Jr., “Benson ‘Blue’ Kwan”

Adelaide Kane, “Jules Millen”

Midori Francis, “Mika Yasuda”

Niko Terho, “Lucas Adams”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (Sunday, April 2, 7:00 pm PT):

Featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

James Corden, Host & Executive Producer

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer

“Yellowjackets” (Monday, April 3, 7:30 pm PT):

Featuring a special premiere screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Jonathan Lisco, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Ashley Lyle, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Bart Nickerson, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Melanie Lynskey, “Shauna”

Christina Ricci, “Misty”

Juliette Lewis, “Natalie”

Tawny Cypress, “Taissa”

Simone Kessell, “Lottie”

Lauren Ambrose, “Van”

Sophie Nélisse, “Teen Shauna”

Sophie Thatcher, “Teen Natalie”

Samantha Hanratty, “Teen Misty”

Courtney Eaton, “Teen Lottie”

Liv Hewson, “Teen Van”

Steven Krueger, “Ben Scott”

Warren Kole, “Jeff Sadecki”

Kevin Alves, “Teen Travis”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Tuesday, April 4, 7:30 pm PT):

Featuring a special preview selected for this event followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Creator, Writer, Director & Executive Producer

Daniel Palladino, Writer, Director & Executive Producer

Rachel Brosnahan, “Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel”

Alex Borstein, “Susie Meyerson”

Tony Shalhoub, “Abe Weissman”

Marin Hinkle, “Rose Weissman”

Michael Zegen, “Joel Maisel”

Kevin Pollak, “Moishe Maisel”

Caroline Aaron, “Shirley Maisel”

More information can be be found at Paleyfest.org.