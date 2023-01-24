Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.

Liz Garbus, director of the controversial Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan”, is opening up about her eye-opening insights into what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claim to have experienced.

Garbus, the Oscar-nominated director of such acclaimed documentaries as “What Happened, Miss Simone?” and the HBO series “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”, spoke with Vanity Fair about how her own involvement with Buckingham Palace gave her a unique look into what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim to have experienced.

“For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn’t reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did,” Garbus said.

“They did that to discredit us… and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show,” she noted, adding, “We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

Garbus also pointed to how they royals’ “never complain, never explain” approach to the media has led to something of a double standard.

“People are very happy to read everything about Harry and Meghan when it’s somebody else writing about them,” Garbus explained.

“But when Harry and Meghan want to tell their story in their own words, it suddenly becomes an issue,” she continued.

“People are not forced to watch a documentary. It’s not going to be required in school. It is your choice what you binge and what you don’t binge,” she added. “There have been more documentaries and books written about Harry and Meghan than Harry and Meghan have produced themselves. So I think it’s an interesting kind of pearl-clutching that doesn’t quite add up with the public’s appetite for reading stuff about them from other people.”