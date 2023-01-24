Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Paris Hilton is a mom!

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the former “Simple Life” star took to Instagram to share a sweet post with her 21.7 million followers.

The post features a photo of the tiny hand of a newborn wrapped around Hilton’s manicured thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” Hilton wrote in the caption announcing the surprise arrival of her first child.

According to People, Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcomed a son, born via surrogate.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton told the magazine.

“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she added.

READ MORE: ICYDK, Paris Hilton Has A Secret That Can ‘Break The Internet’

Last month, Hilton shared a cryptic post on TikTok that led fans to speculate a baby could be on the way.

“Me when I have a secret that’s going to break the internet on 12/30,” she wrote.