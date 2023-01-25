Nick Sands isn’t holding out much hope that his brother will be found alive.

Speaking with the Yorkshire local paper the Telegraph & Argus, the brother of Julian Sands opened up about the 65-year-old English actor, who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

Julian was reported missing on January 13 after he didn’t come home from a solo hike through the Baldy Bowl area in California’s San Gabriel mountains.

His brother said that the hiking spot is Julian’s “favourite place” in the L.A. area, adding, “He would go there as often as he could. Julian liked to say ‘I have never had a holiday but I do rest occasionally’ – well he’s resting now in a place he would truly approve of.”

Nick also admitted that the longer time goes by, the less optimistic he is about his brother being found alive, though he still has some hope.

“He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone,” he said. “However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong.”

Nick added, “On Monday, he had planned to join his brothers for our Monday Club for a beer in Skipton; he will be missed, and I guess we will raise a glass to him.”

Along with Nick, Julian is also brother to Robin, Jeremy and Quentin. He is best known for his performances in films like “The Killing Fields”, “A Room With a View” and “Boxing Helena”.