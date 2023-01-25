Gwyneth Paltrow’s got a doppelgänger out there.

On Tuesday, the actress’ daughter Apple Martin was a front-row guest at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week Menswear show, alongside Lucy Boynton, Sadie Sink and more.

With her long, blonde hair parted at the centre, and a black-and-white plaid outfit reminiscent of “Clueless”, the 18-year-old turned heads, looking strikingly like her mother.

Gwyneth Paltrow – Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Apple is the eldest child of Paltrow and her ex-husband Christ Martin.

On Twitter, people were stunned at how much Apple has grown up to look like her mom.

Others were simply reminded of how old they are, realizing that Paltrow’s daughter, who was born in 2004, is already an adult.