Gwyneth Paltrow’s got a doppelgänger out there.

On Tuesday, the actress’ daughter Apple Martin was a front-row guest at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week Menswear show, alongside Lucy Boynton, Sadie Sink and more.

With her long, blonde hair parted at the centre, and a black-and-white plaid outfit reminiscent of “Clueless”, the 18-year-old turned heads, looking strikingly like her mother.

Gwyneth Paltrow – Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Apple is the eldest child of Paltrow and her ex-husband Christ Martin.

On Twitter, people were stunned at how much Apple has grown up to look like her mom.

Gwyneth paltrow literally said copy and paste with apple….like Chris didn't even had a chance pic.twitter.com/8t66RepUl9 — ⋆ (@coppolablunt) January 25, 2023

Others were simply reminded of how old they are, realizing that Paltrow’s daughter, who was born in 2004, is already an adult.

I vividly remember people shit talking Gwyneth for naming her kid Apple. Nothing has ever made me feel older than seeing that this person is now an adult. https://t.co/7v7kv2WS3U — cherie (@cheriejamison) January 25, 2023

i feel so old because i remember going to the nail salon with my mom and reading the intouch magazines with some article about gwyneth paltrow’s young daughter, apple, and now she’s a nepo baby model at pfw. pic.twitter.com/ojOfthG3Dm — emma rose M3GAN SW33P fox (@emmarosefoxs) January 25, 2023