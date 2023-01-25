Jeremy Renner was trying to save his nephew when he got run over by his snow plow near his home outside Reno, Nevada, a new report has stated.

According to CNN, Renner had been using his snowcat to pull his nephew’s truck out of the snow on New Year’s Day when disaster struck, according to a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report, which was filed Friday.

The report, obtained by CNN through a public records request, read, “The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake.

“Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward.

“When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

“Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew),” the report read. “He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully.”

The publication claimed the report stated that the brake indicator light inside the snowcat’s cab was not functioning, and “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.”

To get into the snow plow’s cab, Renner reportedly had to climb onto its moving track, which is when he was “immediately pulled under the left side track” and got “completely crushed.”

“The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report went on. “He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

Renner’s nephew was able to help until professionals arrived and he was airlifted to hospital.

The report also stated that impairment was not believed to be a factor in the horrific accident.

Earlier this week, Renner, who revealed he’d been released from hospital last week, took to Instagram to reveal he’d broken more than 30 bones in the accident.

Thanking fans for their support and well-wishes, the star added, “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏.”